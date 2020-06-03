Pactiv employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, Pactiv received notification that an individual working at its Kinston facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive remains on leave from work with financial support.

All employees at the Kinston facility were notified of the positive case of COVID-19 within the facility and the Company’s actions taken.

Pactiv responded to this reported case based on advice from medical experts and guidance from the CDC and other health agencies.

A thorough close contact tracing was completed and any employee identified as a “close contact”, as defined by the CDC, was contacted by Human Resources for further direction.

Any required cleaning was completed in compliance with CDC guidance.

In addition to executing the Company’s response plan for a positive case of COVID-19, the Company continues to execute the following proactive measures:

• All employees, contractors, or visitors are screened daily upon entry to the building including temperature checks. Individuals are not permitted to gain entrance if they have a temperature over 100.4 degrees or are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC.

• Social distancing is required and enforced throughout the plant.

• Facemasks have been provided to all employees and are required to be worn at all times.