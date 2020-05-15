Paid parking begins today in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Atlantic Beach offers a public parking program at several of its public beach accesses.

Revenue from the paid parking program funds the Summer Lifeguard Service, operation & maintenance of three public bathhouses, daily garbage pickup and disposal along with the five-mile beachfront and various Summer Recreation Programs.

Schedule and Rates:

Paid parking program runs from May 15, 2020, through August 31, 2020

Daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pay Stations: $2.00/hour paid parking using parking stations, accepting credit cards/debit only

Thirty Minute Free Parking ONLY: Vehicle Must Move in designated outside perimeter spaces along West Drive and Atlantic Drive

Any cars in paid lots or parking spaces at beginning of parking day hours will be ticketed

No refunds for rain-outs

Free parking with valid Handicap or Disabled Veteran tag/plates

Paid Parking Areas:

New Bern Avenue Beach Access

Henderson Blvd/Beach Access

West Boardwalk CAMA Lot

The Circle lots & on-street spaces

AB Property Owners/Renters:

Free Parking with display of a Town Hurricane Re-Entry Pass on dashboard

Season Pass:

$65 each

Pass may be purchased online by going to the Town website and must be adhered to windshield in order to be valid

The Program is under the guidance of and enforcement by the Atlantic Beach Police Department (ABPD).

Click here to purchase your parking pass.