Pamlico Co. Schools to offer free meals for Pre K-8th Grade students in 2019-2020 school year

The Pamlico County Schools district announced on Tuesday it will continue the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) meal option for Pre K – 8th grade students for the 2019-2020 school year.



According to PCS officials, all enrolled students at Pamlico County Primary School, Fred A. Anderson Elementary School and Pamlico County Middle School will be provided free, nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch each school day, without having to submit a meal application, and at no cost to the household, for the entire school year.

Pamlico County High School students (grades 9-12) will be offered breakfast only at no cost. The traditional Family Meal Application for school lunch meals, however, will be available to parents/guardians of high school students. Households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are exempt from completing a meal application and notifications will be mailed to these exempted households. The cost of lunch for high school students who do not submit a meal application or do not receive SNAP or TANF benefits will be $2.80. Please be advised that School Board policies prevent meals from being charged.

The 2019-2020 Family Meal Application will be available at the Pamlico County High School’s office or it can be found on the district website at http://www.pamlicoschools.org. For questions, please contact the Child Nutrition Department at (252)745-4171 ext. 638/639.