Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 19 in drug round up

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past several weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged numerous suspected drug dealers operating within the community.
During this operation, deputies conducted traffic stops, completed controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents, and conducted search warrants at residences that were involved in the use and distribution of illegal drugs. During the operation, 19 criminal suspects were charged, and several others are expected to be arrested in the coming days.
Those arrested were:
- Andre Ganues of Grantsboro was charged with PWIMSD Heroin; $25,000 bond
- Billy Hall Jr. of Oriental was charged with PWIMSD Cocaine & Drug Para; $25,00 bond
- Christina Rice of New Bern was charged with possession of heroin; $10,000 bond
- Curtis Blake of New Bern was charged with PWIMSD Heroin & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Demetrius Sharpe of Oriental was charged with PWIMSD Cocaine & Drug Para; $10,000 bond
- George Hodges of Bayboro was charged with PWIMSD Cocaine & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Jessica Broughton of Grantsboro was charged with PWIMSD Meth & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Josiah Knox of New Bern was charged with six counts of trafficking heroin; $2,500,000
- Kathleen Marino of Bayboro was charged with PWIMSD Sch II CS & Drug Para; $15,000 bond
- Keith Gilliam of Oriental was charged with PWIMSD Cocaine & Drug Para; $10,000 bond
- Matthew Allen of Grantsboro was charged with PWIMSD Meth & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Marinda Johnson of Arapahoe was charged with PWIMSD Heroin & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Richard Carawan of New Bern was charged with PWIMSD Meth & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Robert Flowers of Reelboro was charged with Possession of Heroin; $6,5000 bond
- Ryan Woolard of Grantsboro was charged with Possession of Cocaine; $25,000 bond
- Shawn McCormick of Arapahoe was charged with Conspire to Sell/Deliver Heroin; $5,000 bond
- Shawn Messina of Reelsboro was charged with PWIMSD Heroin & Drug Para; $500,000 bond
- Stephen Royal of Grantsboro was charged with PWIMSD Meth & Drug Para; $5,000 bond
- Tiffany Rose of New Bern was charged with Possession of Heroin; $15,000 bond