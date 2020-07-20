Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 19 in drug round up

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past several weeks, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged numerous suspected drug dealers operating within the community.

During this operation, deputies conducted traffic stops, completed controlled purchases utilizing undercover agents, and conducted search warrants at residences that were involved in the use and distribution of illegal drugs. During the operation, 19 criminal suspects were charged, and several others are expected to be arrested in the coming days.

Those arrested were: