Pamlico Community College will transition to online classes

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Staff at Pamlico Community College are switching all seated curriculum courses to an online format amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

In-person classes scheduled for Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th are cancelled.

Those courses will transition to an online format starting Wednesday.

Online classes will continue as scheduled.

All continuing education courses, including the community living class, are suspended.

The campus will be open for employees on Monday, March 16th.

An all-employee meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.

The President of Pamlico Community College, Dr. Jim Ross, issued a statement saying in part:

“I deeply appreciate our instructors’ willingness to change formats from seated on-campus class instruction to online instruction. I am also deeply appreciative of the significant time they previously devoted to learning effective online instructional techniques and in preparing their course materials to be utilized online.”

