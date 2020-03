PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County officials announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual was tested for the virus on March 23rd and has been in isolation since then.

The Pamlico County Health Department and the Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force are working to conduct contact tracing.

To protect patient privacy, county officials are not releasing any further information.