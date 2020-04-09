Pamlico County citizens form COVID-19 Community Task Force

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The COVID-19 Community Task Force formally kicked off operations with a presentation to the Pamlico County Commissioners on April 6.

Dr. Diana Silimperi formed the CCTF and currently she lives in Pamlico County.

After the presentation to the Commissioners, Pat Prescott said “The County is fortunate to have someone with Diana’s experience in the County. The COVID-19 Community Task Force will be an excellent resource to support our County’s effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 for our citizens.”

The goals for the CCTF are to assist the County to mitigate or slow the spread of COVID-19 and to support the County to prepare for an infection surge.

The CCTF will achieve these goals in two ways:

By mobilizing a COVID-19 Community Task Force to advise, make recommendations, and increase support for the Health Department, Emergency Management, and County Commissioners by harnessing the full range of community resources.

By creating two major volunteer efforts in the County: a COVID-19 Community

Response Network of existing community organizations (churches, social organizations, nonprofits), and a second effort focused on developing voluntary Medical Surge capacity to support the Health Dept to better undertake its responsibilities such as contact tracing

For more information email PCCCTaskForce@gmail.com or call 252-228-9788.