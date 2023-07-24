BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Board of Commissioners met on Monday and drafted a resolution that opposes ferry tolls.

The resolution passed and will now be given to the General Assembly on Thursday when Arapahoe Mayor Ken Heath and other officials go to Raleigh to address them about the issue, Heath told WNCT’s Abigail Velez.

NC House Bill 259 would call for tolls on all ferry routes in the state. That includes the Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach Ferry which is at the center of attention in Pamlico County.

“This is not a tourist ferry to the people who live here, this is a commuter for those that work on both sides of the river here, and it essentially gets workers back and forth across the river without having to travel 60 miles around,” Heath said in a story Velez reported on last Friday.

