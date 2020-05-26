Pamlico County COVID-19 update

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The one current active positive COVID-19 case in Pamlico County has been deemed by Public Health officials as recovered and are off required isolation measures.

The criteria for release for Isolation and Quarantine of confirmed or suspected cases is as follows:

Patient has been on Isolation for ten (10) days with improving symptoms

Without fever for at least 72 hours or greater without using fever-reducing medicine

The recovered patient is now able to continue with daily functions.

This positive case of COVID-19 was determined to be related to direct contact with another positive COVID-19 person(s).

Contact tracing conducted by Pamlico County Health Department produced no public exposure from these cases.

Pamlico County at this time has no new Positive cases, no cases in isolation, and nine cases listed as recovered.

Health officials are encouraging all citizens not only locally but state and nationwide to assist with flattening the COVID- 19 curve by practicing social distancing, personal hygiene, virtual means and methods of communication, and continue to follow recommendations and guidelines from official local, state, and national sources.