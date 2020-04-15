Pamlico County COVID-19 update

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Health officials said two of the three current active positive COVID-19 cases in Pamlico County have been deemed as recovered and are off required isolation measures.

These positive cases of COVID-19 were determined to be related to travel outside of Pamlico County along with direct contact of another positive COVID-19 person(s).

The necessary isolation requirements are being free of COVID-19 symptoms and fever without fever-reducing medications for a minimum of 72 consecutive hours and the recovered patients are now able to continue with daily functions, officials said.

Contact tracing conducted by Pamlico County Health Department produced no public exposure from these cases.

Pamlico County at this time has no new positive cases, one active case in isolation, and five cases listed as recovered.