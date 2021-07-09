Pamlico County deputy injured in single-vehicle crash while responding to call

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – A deputy with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office was injured in a single-vehicle crash while responding to an emergency call on Friday at approximately 8 a.m.

The deputy was on Trent Road in the Merritt community of Pamlico County. Officials said the vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle overturned in a ditch.

Pamlico County EMS and various volunteer fire departments helped the deputy from the vehicle and they were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville by East Care.

According to officials, the deputy is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officials will not be releasing the deputy’s name or identifying information.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.