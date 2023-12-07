BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a death of one of its own.

Detention Sergeant Russell Earl Lavarl Jones was a 36-year-old officer who died after suffering a medical emergency in the Pamlico County Detention Center on December 6, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office. Jones served Pamlico County as a detention officer since June 2019.

Jones completed his DOCC Certification in 2019, receiving his North Carolina General Detention Officer Certification in July 2020. He graduated from Pamlico County High School in 2006, having been a lifelong resident of the county.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of early Thursday afternoon.