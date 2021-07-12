Pamlico County fugitive wanted on multiple charges found in Florida

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A fugitive wanted by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges was arrested in Lee County located in Florida.

On Sunday, May 2, Wesley Sykes, 37, was arrested following a traffic stop in Lee County. He was charged with two misdemeanors and arrested on a fugitive warrant.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office had been notified by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office that Sykes was in the Cape Coral area of Lee County.

On June 10, the NC State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office by using their airplane to fly to Cape Coral. The SBI picked up Sykes and returned him to Pamlico County.

Sykes was charged by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office with three felonies and fourteen misdemeanors that included:

Larceny

Breaking and entering,

Possession of stolen property

Fleeing to elude resist public officer

Careless and reckless driving

Failure to stop for blue lights and siren

Officials said he is also a suspect in other thefts throughout Pamlico County. He has also been charged with theft-related crimes by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Sykes is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.