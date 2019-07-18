Pamlico County gets free high water and brush truck

The Pamlico County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday it has acquired a free Light Military Tactical Vehicle, to be used for brush and high water operations.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the agency said the truck, which the county received at no cost through state government partners, will be “demobilized from the military” and get a new paint job.

The LMTV will then be given to the Southeast Pamlico Fire Department, which will use it as a dual-purpose brush truck and high water vehicle.

Pamlico County will now have two LMTV’s once this one goes into service.