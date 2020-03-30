Pamlico County Government offices will close to public

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Due to continued threat of COVID-19, all Pamlico County Government offices will close to the public except by appointment effective Monday, March 30 at 12 noon and will remain closed until Thursday, April 30.

County officials will evaluate conditions continually and revisit the issue if necessary.

County officials say, “While Pamlico County Government offices will close to the public, Pamlico County employees will continue to work to ensure the continuity of the essential services Pamlico County provides for citizens.”

Due to Governor Executive Order 121, the Alliance Park is closed until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other county outdoor parks will remain open.

Pamlico County Water Department disconnects for nonpayment, penalties, and interest are suspended until Thursday, April 30.

Pamlico County Government is offering alternative methods for the public to obtain services in order to encourage social distancing in County offices in compliance with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s order regarding mass gatherings and other critical guidance provided by federal and state partners.

A list of all Pamlico County departments and their telephone numbers and other contact information is available on Pamlico County’s website.

Residents are encouraged to call the department they need services from to see what options for service delivery are available.

The Pamlico County website has online options for tax payments, water bill payments, register of deeds search, and Geographical Information Systems.