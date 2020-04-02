Pamlico County identifies 2nd positive COVID-19 case

PAMLICO COUNTY, (WNCT) On Thursday, April 2, the Pamlico County Health Department received confirmation of positive test results regarding a citizen who was tested for COVID- 19.

Currently, the individual tested is in isolation.

Pamlico County Health Department and the Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force are working at this time to conduct contact tracing under state protocols to make sure anyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined/isolated.

Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force is continuing to encourage social distancing, personal hygiene, online services, virtual business, and “Staying at Home” in accordance with Governor Cooper’s Executive Order #121 that took effect Monday, March 31.