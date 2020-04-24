Live Now
Pamlico County identifies 7th case of COVID-19

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday, April 24, the Pamlico County Health Department received confirmation of a positive test result regarding a citizen who was tested for COVID-19 on April 22.

The individual tested has been in isolation since the test date.

Pamlico County Health Department and the Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force are working at this time to conduct contact tracing under State Protocols to make sure anyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined/isolated.

Health officials said to protect patient/individual privacy, no further information will be released at this time.

Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force continues to encourage the utilization of social distancing, personal hygiene, and online services.

