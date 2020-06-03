Pamlico County identifies its 11th COVID-19 case

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On June 3, the Pamlico County Health Department received confirmation of a positive test result regarding a citizen who was tested for COVID-19.

The individual has been in isolation since their test date.

Pamlico County currently has two individuals under investigation for positive test results and nine individuals who have recovered.

Pamlico County Health Department and the Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force are working at this time to conduct contact tracing under state protocols to make sure anyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined/isolated.

To protect patient/individual privacy, no further information will be released at this time.