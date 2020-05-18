Pamlico County identifies its ninth case of COVID-19

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, May 18 the Pamlico County Health Department received confirmation of a positive test result regarding a citizen who was tested for COVID-19 on May 14.

The individual has been in isolation since the test date.

Pamlico County currently has one person under investigation for a positive test result and eight individuals who have recovered.

Pamlico County Health Department and the Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force are working at this time to conduct contact tracing under State Protocols to make sure anyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined/isolated.

To protect patient/individual privacy, no further information will be released at this time.

Pamlico County COVID-19 Task Force continues to encourage the three (3) W’s while operating under Governor Cooper’s updated Executive Order #138 -Easing Restrictions on Travel, Business Operations and Mass Gatherings: Phase I.