Pamlico County making arrangements for emergency sheltering

(WNCT) Pamlico County Emergency Management is currently monitoring Isaias and will advise regarding emergency plans.

Arrangements are being made for emergency sheltering; however, due to the COVID pandemic and social distancing requirements, the availability of shelter space will likely be very limited.

Screenings will occur prior to any person being accepted into a shelter anywhere in the State.

Individuals are encouraged to use non-congregate, personal sheltering options such as staying with family and friends.

If congregate sheltering is necessary, priority will be given to individuals in Evacuation Zone A.

Citizens can review more information concerning Evacuation Zones by visiting www.pamlicocounty.org or through the Pamlico County Emergency Management Facebook Page.

Individuals should monitor the Pamlico County website and Emergency Management Facebook page for instructions regarding recovery operations, including possible mass feedings and/or debris pickup.

Due to COVID-19 and fiscal constraints, certain recovery operations such as debris pickup may not be feasible.