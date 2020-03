RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Mohammad Zeidan of Pamlico County won big in the January 31 Mega Millions drawing, collecting a $1 million prize.

Zeidan brought a $2 ticket which beat the odds of 1 in 12.6 million to match the number on all five white balls in the drawing.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $707,501.

He said he brought his lucky winning ticket at Dempsey’s Kwik Mart on Catherine Lake Road in Jacksonville.