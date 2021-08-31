Pamlico County Schools votes 7-0 to require masks for students, staff indoors

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Board of Education voted 7 to 0 to require masks to be worn indoors by all students, staff, and anyone who enters the building.

This requirement will go into effect tomorrow, September 1, 2021. All students will be required to wear a mask indoors beginning tomorrow.

Exception: Athletes may remove their masks while actively participating in their sport. Athletes participating in indoor sports must wear their masks while on the bench.