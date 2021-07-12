Pamlico County Sheriff searching for missing 16-year-old

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 12 p.m. in the Readsboro area of Pamlico County headed towards New Bern.

Ruby Taylor Reeves is described as a white female, 5’8″, approximately 130 pounds with two-tone hair and green eyes. Officials said she has a long scar on her left shin, a large scar on her left arm approximately 26 inches long, and a tattoo located on her right ankle of a marijuana leaf.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top shirt with blue denim capri pants and a gray Pamlico County Highschool sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Ruby Reeves whereabouts should contact the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

