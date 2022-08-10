BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office tells WNCT they are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the body was found in a wooded area around 4 p.m. in an area on Swan Point Road in Bayboro. The State Bureau of Investigation has also been called to assist in the investigation.

It was unclear how long the body had been there. No further information was released as officials continued to investigate what led to the discovery of the body along with the identification of the individual.