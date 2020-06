BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) An investigator of the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has been fired.

Sheriff Chris Davis said, “On Monday, June 29, 2020, The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of several allegations regarding Investigator Jeremy Lee. As a result of the investigation, Jeremy Lee was terminated from the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.”

Due to North Carolina’s employment laws, the sheriff’s office is now allowed to comment on the termination of Lee.