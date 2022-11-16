RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot!

Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern.

After the state and federal tax withholdings, White took home $142,021, still a hefty payday for her.

Debuting in October, The Price is Right game has four top prizes of $200,000 with two $200,000 prizes remaining to be claimed. Players can enter The Price is Right scratch-offs in a second-chance drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas. The trip includes entry to the Come on Down challenge event with a chance to win up to $50 million.

The deadline to enter the first of two drawings is Nov. 30 and the drawing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Pamlico County in 2021, click here.