Pamlico firefighter in critical condition after being hit by car

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Pamlico firefighter is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

On Thursday at approximately 6:11 a.m. Pamlico County Fire Department was dispatched to structure fire call with Aurora Fire Department (Beaufort County).

While operating the scene on NC Highway 306 N near Bergin road, officials said a firefighter providing traffic control to the fire was struck by a motor vehicle.

The firefighter was transported to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where the victim remains in critical condition.

The Pamlico County fire Marshals Office in conjunction with the Beaufort County Fire Marchal’s Office are continuously working together regarding this incident.

Officials said, “It is at a time li8ke that we encourage all of our citizens to keep the firefighter and the fire departments involved in their thoughts.”

