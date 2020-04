GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Maegan Speciale was hit by a car while directing traffic at an emergency scene in Beaufort County on March 5th.

Since then, she has been at Vidant Medical Center.

Now the 20-year old is awake and responding.

According to a post from the Aurora Fire Department, she woke up on April 14th. Nurses were able to connect her and her mother on a video chat.

She is understanding questions and responding with mouthing some words and shaking her head yes or no.