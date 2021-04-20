Pamlico Sound ferry routes return to full schedule on Wednesday

Bigfoot Slough now deep and wide enough for largest ferries

OCRACOKE – N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be returning to its full schedule on Pamlico Sound routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Ocracoke on April 21.

A test run with the M/V Swan Quarter today revealed that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredging efforts made vast improvements to ferry channel depths and widths in Bigfoot Slough, allowing safe passage for all of the state’s ferries.

The full schedule beginning April 21, weather permitting, is as follows:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

For up-to-the-minute information on schedule changes on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes, please follow @NCFerryPamSound on Twitter.