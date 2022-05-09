WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Everyone loves pancakes.

The University City Kiwanis Club will be holding a pancake fundraiser on May 12 from 7 a.m. – to 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain at Jack Minges Unit located at 621 West Fire Tower Road in Winterville.

Pancake and sausage plates are $7 with all proceeds going to the five Boys & Girls Clubs locations in Pitt County.

“Pancake Day is a great day for fellowship and raising funds and awareness of all the great activities the Boys and Girls Club provides for our local youth,” said Jake Allen, University City Kiwanis Club President. “For years Kiwanis has been a supporter and donor for the Boys & Girls Club, and we look forward to being able to continue these efforts in the future.”

University City Kiwanis has donated more than $1.6 million to help improve the lives of children in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina.

For more information on the Pancake Day event or the mission of the University City Kiwanis and its connection to the youth of Greenville-Pitt County, please contact the club’s media coordinator Andrew Schmidt at (252) 329-4246 or visit www.uckiwanis.org