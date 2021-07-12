Pancake supper to be held for Farmville church that caught fire in February

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pancake benefit supper will be held Friday to help raise funds for the church in Farmville that caught fire back in February.

Part of the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 2979 Wesley Church Rd. in Farmville, caught fire on Feb 2. Fire crews and other officials responded to the fire just before 9:30. The fire broke out in the sanctuary area of the church.

The sanctuary and Sunday School rooms have been demolished and are waiting to rebuild. Friday’s fundraiser will go towards the cost of the rebuild.

The pancake fundraiser runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday. Plates are $8 each and will be available for pickup in the church fellowship hall.