BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The first ever Wage Hope My Way Pancreatic Fundraiser is coming to Eastern North Carolina.

Hosted by Patricia Greene and John Barr, the fundraiser focuses on detecting pancreatic cancer early. The proceeds from the event will 100% go to PanCAN.

An in-person silent auction will take place 12pm-6pm, with donated prizes and gifts. For those who want to directly purchase something in support, a white elephant area of gently used items will be available. There will be an education booth present.

The event will be on Saturday, April 29th, at the Mill Whistle Brewery.