Pandemic not slowing some people from traveling during holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The holiday travel season is almost here. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping many people from traveling. Those who are doing so are advised to prepare.

Consumer experts say there are important things to remember while planning to travel.

The pandemic will likely mean far fewer travelers than the record-breaking 115 million last year. Travel experts predict people will fly or drive to this year’s destinations.

Consumer experts say now is the time to do your research.

“If you’re renting a car or flying by plane, however, you’re traveling, there’s a lot of changes that have been made in the last six months, six weeks, even the last six days,” said Catherine Honeycutt, with the Better Business Bureau, serving eastern North Carolina. “It’s constantly changing as new reports come out some places are opening, some are closing.”

It’s also important to look at travel policies for airlines, like mask mandates or booking changes. Doublecheck to make sure a deal isn’t too good to be true, be specific with your searches and keep all of your confirmation information on hand, in case things change.

Consumer experts also say to use plastic to pay for travel. Credit cards usually offer you protection on your purchases.