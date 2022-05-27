PANTEGO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening Saturday, the town of Pantego in Beaufort County is hosting a community fun day to uplift and support its people.

The event is to raise awareness in hopes to re-build and revitalize community spaces in the area. From 10 am to 4 pm at the Beaufort County Alumni Building located at 150 Swamp Rd. Pantego, NC.

The event will feature local vendors, a bouncy house, snow cones, free hot dogs for kids, children’s activities, free raffle tickets to win a $100 prize and speakers including Pastor Rodney Coles.

Vendors include Triple-P, NC Work, Beaufort County Health Department, West Martin Community Center, Trillium, Smart Start, ECU Health and more.