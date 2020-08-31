Parents, county leaders feeling optimistic about in-person learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County School Board members say they’re hearing praise from parents for the decision to continue offering in-person learning options.

“I think we’re all trying to find out what works, today,” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.

Dibble, and many others, are taking this school year one day at a time.

“My family is doing the hybrid model and we were at home last week and sent the girls to school today.

Dibble’s girls are happy to be back in the classroom.

“They were so excited. My 8-year-old said she’s so glad she doesn’t have to worry about Zoom glitching,” said Dibble.

Dibble feels safe sending her kids to school.

“I feel like the schools are doing a great job keeping them safe,” said Dibble. “I also know that our numbers continue to rise every day, and I understand the concerns.”

On Thursday, The county school board voted in favor of mixing online and in-person instruction.

“Parents are saying things like, I’ve seen my child smile for the first time in 6 months, my child is so happy to be back in the building, they are just wanting to be in school,” said Anna Barrett Smith, a member of the Pitt County Board of Education.

Smith is hearing pros and cons from parents and teachers.

“I am not in the classroom,” said Smith. “I’m not a teacher. I’ve never been a teacher, and so we rely on that feedback because we want to make sure we’re serving our students, but that we’re doing it in a way that supports our teachers adequately.”

School board members say they’re also keeping an eye on if and how COVID-19 cases are being transmitted within schools.