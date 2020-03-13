Parents arrested after 4-year-old daughter tests positive for drugs in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a couple after their 4-year-old daughter tested positive for drugs.

35-year-old Bridget Slaughter Brown and 35-year-old Dustin Cory Willis was charged with child abuse.

CCSO detectives received a child abuse neglect report from the Carteret County Department of Social Services, prompting an investigation at Brown and Willis’ home.

Deputies said, the report indicated that Brown and Willis, who live at separate homes, are suspected of openly using drugs at the residence.

The child was ordered removed from the home, and hair follicle testing revealed the child had tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.

Brown and Willis were placed in the Carteret County Jail on Thursday under a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.