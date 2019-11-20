Parents in Pitt County get a lesson in bullying

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) School can come with challenges, for students of all ages. Bullying can make it tough to learn.

A workshop focused on educating parents about the issue and ways to help.

“I think it provided me with some resources and some more faces I could talk to and reach out,” said Angela Goldie, Parent

Goldie has two sons in Pitt County Schools and she says both have been bullied in the past.

“It’s very heartbreaking, you obviously can’t go to school and walk your child that’s 12 years old to school every day,” said Goldie

That’s why Goldie and about a dozen other Pitt County Parents came out to Bullying 101. This seminar is designed to define what bullying is, what parents should and shouldn’t do, and what schools can do to help.

“So we really hope parents leave learning how to be a team with their school, teachers, administrators, and the school system overall to address issues of bullying and with some tips on how they can prevent their child from being bullied as well as preventing their child from participating in bullying actions,” said Kylene Dibble, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County

Representatives from Pitt County Schools and the Greenville Police Department spoke to parents on this sensitive topic, hoping that they leave with new knowledge. Like how the word “Bully” is being used.

“We’re using the word Bully a lot and we need to try and step it back a little bit and remember it’s not always about bullying and maybe it’s just harsh words or actions,” said Goldie

Addressing bullying is something the community can do together.

“Understand the power they have and the power that their words have to both engage in bullying and to also to stop it,” Said Dibble

Goldie is now ready to spread what she’s learned.

“But I think it needs to go to know to educate my kids to make them feeling more empowered,” said Goldie

