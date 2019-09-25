Parents in Pitt County learn ‘There’s an app for that’

Greenville, NC (WNCT) “I’m just really anxious to see how this is gonna go and what information I can get out of it to help me to help him,” said Susannah Basler, Grandparent and event participant.

Technology is changing and so is the way students learn.

“The way they are teaching today is a lot different than when I was in school. I graduated in 1972 so my way of learning is a lot different his so I have to have him show me what he’s doing,” said Basler

She and her grandson are working together in a program called “There’s an app for That.”

The session focused on technology and safety.

“I can learn something that I can actually help him with and I got some extra knowledge to help me understand what he’s learning” said Basler

Students and parents from all over Pitt County came to Elmhurst Elementary School in Greenville to learn from one another

“But really it’s about learning that our kids are what we call digital natives which means they have grown up with technology their entire lives and we as their parents we are digital immigrants which we came into the technology we moved into this world of technology,” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County

Coding, iPad learning, and internet safety were at the top of the list for parents and program organizers

“And I know sometimes there’s some weirdness of hesitation when about our kids using so much technology but that’s out world and so it’s exciting to see our kids moving into a world that will help them be successful” said Diddle

Success is what Basler wants for her grandson

“I try to attend as many as I can to learn easier ways to help my grandson in school” said Basler