Parents push to keep early college high school program open

On Monday night, parents took their frustration to provide funding for an early college program to the Carteret County Commissioners’ meeting.

But that was before they captured Carteret County Commissioner Jonathan Robinson turning his back to a speaker in support of MaST, Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School Program.

Lindsay Webb, a parent of a student at MaST, said she felt “our school was disrespected.”

Parents say Robinsons’ actions were personal.

“When you’re an elected public official you really need to listen to your public speak regardless of who it is,” said Dana Mull, a parent of a MaST student.

Robinson tells 9OYS his actions were because the speaker turned his back on the fishing community years ago. He defended himself saying he was not turning his back to the students and parents at MaST.

Parents still, were eager for answers from the commissioners about the future of the early college high school program.

“They actually said they gave the money to the Board of Education and it was up to the Board of Education as what to do with it,” said Null.

In June, the Carteret County Board of Education decided to cut the program in a 4-3 vote due to funding.

In a statement to 9OYS, board member Travis Day said the commissioners allowed them to use the money originally allocated for MaST to put it towards funding teaching positions.

County commissioner Jimmy Farrington tells 9OYS he is in favor of the school to stay open, but the fate of the school lies in the hands of the Carteret County BOE.

Robinson added there is no state funding to support MaST at this time.

Next week, the BOE will host several meetings to speak on the future of the program.