Parking information for President Trump’s campaign rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People planning to attend President Trump’s campaign rally Thursday will need to plan ahead for parking.

Greenville police say people will not be allowed to park at the airport or along Memorial Drive.

The Trump campaign is arranging parking at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

It will also offer shuttle bus service from the fairgrounds to the rally.

The shuttle service will begin running at 9:30 a.m.

Doors to the event open at 10 a.m.

You’ll need to reserve a ticket if you’re planning on attending.

