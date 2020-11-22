Parrott Academy scores 40 unanswered points, defeats John Paul II Catholic in state title game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Arendell Parrott Academy claims the 2020 NCISAA DI 8-man state title Saturday night 40-13 over John Paul II Catholic Saints.
The Saints scored the game’s first 13 points, but after a slow start, the Patriots rallied scoring 40 unanswered points to lock-in their win.
This is very special because these guys faced a lot of obstacles this year. We lost last year in the state championship. We got stopped on the one-yard line. They [the team] bought into the weight program and gave me everything they had from that point on and I felt like they earned it. The season started off rocky and these guys kept believing in the coaching staff and believing in what we were selling. Their last five football games were as good as I’ve ever seen a Parrott football team play.said Matt Beaman, Arendell Parrott Academy Head Coach.