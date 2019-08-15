Part of C.F. Harvey Pkwy. in Kinston to remain closed until Friday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)
N.C. Department of Transportation officials said part of C.F. Harvey Parkway in Kinston will remain closed until Friday, as crews repair a railroad crossing on that road.
State officials said part of the eastbound lanes on C.F. Harvey Parkway, near Poole Road, between mile marker 4.6 and 5.9, will be closed until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
NCDOT crews are replacing damaged railroad crossing panels on that part of the road.
During the closure, motorists on C.F. Harvey Parkway will be detoured onto U.S. 258 North, Dobbs Farm Road, and Rouse Road Extension.
NCDOT officials said drivers should plan extra time for their commute, and drive slowly and cautiously near the work zone.