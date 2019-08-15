Part of C.F. Harvey Pkwy. in Kinston to remain closed until Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

A LaGrange man was indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 child pornography charges on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greenville.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Jeremy Dwight Lane, age 38, of LaGrange, was indicted on 10 counts of Receipt of Child Pornography, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The indictment alleges that between an unknown date and June 12, 2017, Lane received at least ten images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and was also found to be in possession of digital files containing images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

If convicted, Lane faces a prison sentence of 5 to 20 years for each count, and up to a lifetime of supervised release after imprisonment.