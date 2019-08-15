Part of Eric Sparrow Road in Lenoir County to close two weeks for pipe work

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT)

The N.C. Department of Transportation said it will close part of Eric Sparrow Road in Lenoir County for about two weeks, so crews can replace a pipe that was damaged in Hurricane Florence.

NCDOT said the closure will happen from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, on the northbound side of Eric Sparrow Road, near Davis Mill Road.



The closure will allow crews to safely replace a pipe damaged during Hurricane Florence with a new pipe and a larger culvert, which will prevent future flooding of the highway.



Detour signs will direct drivers to use Eric Sparrow Road, Gray Branch Church Road, N.C. 11, and Liddell Road.

According to NCDOT officials, traffic should only be mildly affected, and drivers should use caution while using detour routes.