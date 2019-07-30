Part of NC-111 North to close in Edgecombe Co. for road work

NC 111 Closure in Edgecombe Co. (Google Maps)

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says part of NC-111 North, between SR1523 Shiloh Farm Road and SR1524 Chinquapin Road, will be closed on Tuesday.

County officials say a pipe is being replaced in that area, causing the closure.

Drivers should detour onto SR1523 Shiloh Farm Rd., US64, and SR1524 Chinquapin Rd. to bypass the closure.

