Part of Saint Andrew Street in Tarboro to close for repairs, starting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is highlighting local organizations working to help affected children and their families.

This week, Morning Edition anchor, Maria Satira, welcomed a representative of Rally for Ally. Isaac Barham serves on the Board of Directors. This organization works to bring awareness and funding to research for pediatric brain cancer, the leading cause of death in children with cancer.

The organization was founded when Ally Hart was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. She had just finished her first day of her senior year at J.H. Rose High School when an MRI revealed a rare form of brain cancer, an ependymoma. Ally had surgery and radiation and has just passed her five year mark of clear scans. She recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Appalachian State University. Ally will continue annual scans for life. Her family is thankful for the good outcome, but wants to use their voice through this organization to help the many other children facing similar battles. Donations to Rally for Ally go directly to help fund a cutting–edge research trial at the University of Florida Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program (UFBTP). Rally for Ally donates at least 10% back to the community in which the funds were raised.