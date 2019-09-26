Part of Saint Andrew Street in Tarboro to close for repairs, starting Monday

TARBORO, NC (WNCT) – Edgecombe County officials said part of Saint Andrew Street in Tarboro will be closed for road repairs for an indefinite period of time, starting on Monday.
County officials said the road closure will start on Monday on Saint Andre Street, between the Edgecombe County Administration Building (201 Saint Andrew St.) and the Edgecombe County Health and Human Services Building (Corner of East James St. and Saint Andrew St.).
Anyone visiting the Edgecombe County Administration Building should enter the parking lot from Church Street, and enter the building from the doors on East Granville Street or Saint Patrick Street, while Saint Andrews Street is closed, county officials said.
