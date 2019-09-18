Part of US-17 to close for 12 hours on Wednesday

POLLOCKSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The NC Dept. of Transportation said part of US-17 in Jones County will be closed for 12 hours on Wednesday, forcing drivers to take a detour.
NCDOT said the New Bern Bypass (US-17 between US-70 and US-17) in Jones County will be closed to ALL northbound traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Drivers traveling northbound on US-17 should follow these directions to get back to US-70 West: From the stoplight at the intersection of US-17 Business and the US-17 bypass, continue straight for 6.8 miles. Cross under the US-70 overpass, turn left at the light to enter US-70 West.
Drivers traveling southbound on US-17 Business should get in the left turn lane at the stoplight of US-17 Bus and US-17 Bypass and u-turn left back towards New Bern.
