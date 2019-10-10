Part of Winterville road to close for construction until spring 2020

Aerial view of intersection of Reedy Branch Road at NC-11 in Winterville, NC (Google Maps)

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The NC Department of Transportation said part of a road in Winterville will be closed for construction from mid-October to next spring.

NCDOT said starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, lasting through late March 2020, Reedy Branch Road will be closed on both sides of the intersection with NC-11.



During the closure, NCDOT crews will replace drainage pipes and install traffic islands in a $730,000 project.



NC-11 will remain open during the project.

Drivers on Reedy Branch Road should detour on N.C. 903 to Reedy Branch Road, or take Main Street to Mill Street/Old N.C. 11, then return to Reedy Branch Road.

NCDOT officials said drivers should plan to use extra time for their commute, and slow down when approaching the construction.