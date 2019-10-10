Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Part of Winterville road to close for construction until spring 2020

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aerial view of intersection of Reedy Branch Road at NC-11 in Winterville, NC (Google Maps)

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The NC Department of Transportation said part of a road in Winterville will be closed for construction from mid-October to next spring.

NCDOT said starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, lasting through late March 2020, Reedy Branch Road will be closed on both sides of the intersection with NC-11.

During the closure, NCDOT crews will replace drainage pipes and install traffic islands in a $730,000 project.

NC-11 will remain open during the project.

Drivers on Reedy Branch Road should detour on N.C. 903 to Reedy Branch Road, or take Main Street to Mill Street/Old N.C. 11, then return to Reedy Branch Road.

NCDOT officials said drivers should plan to use extra time for their commute, and slow down when approaching the construction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV