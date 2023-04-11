ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pair of twins are being recognized for their service as part of the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Rocky Mount police said over the past 15 years, Victoria and Vickey Hussey worked in almost every division within the department.

Victoria and Vicky Hussey (Rocky Mount Police Department)

“They bring a broad range of knowledge and experience,” said the department.

Victoria was promoted to Sergeant and Vicky was promoted to Corporal.

The department said both sisters have bright and bold personalities and would be selected in numerous superlatives in a police yearbook. The department recognized the sisters on National Siblings Day Monday with a post to the department’s Facebook page.