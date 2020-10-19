Partnership to host food giveaway every Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A partnership in Jacksonville is working through out October to give away food to people in need.

Mount Carmel Incorporated teamed up with New Beginnings Christian Church to provide food packages on Monday.

Workers put the boxes of food into the recipients’ cars to make the process contact-free.

On Monday about 120 boxes were given to families in need.

Pastor Mickey Smith says the giveaway is the least they can do for the community.

The giveaways will happen every Monday in October at New Beginnings Christian Center on Bell Fork Road in Jacksonville.