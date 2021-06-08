Partnerships launch COVID-19 “Bringing Summer Back” Campaign

(Pitt County) — Pitt County Health Department is working with numerous partners to launch the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 “Bringing Summer Back” campaign. The purpose of this campaign is to engage community organizations across the state to join together and fully vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 by summer. Being fully vaccinated means getting back to doing normal summer activities like backyard gatherings with friends and family, public fireworks, and outdoor festivals with less worry.

The Bringing Back Summer campaign will be celebrated through the launch of a social media campaign that coincides with summer observances. Public Health staff will also participate in community events to promote the importance of vaccinations to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Small promotional items that encourage individuals to get the vaccine will be distributed to individuals at these events. To follow North Carolina’s “Bringing Summer Back” campaign activities through social media, use the hashtag: #BringingSummerBack.

In addition, free Moderna COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics will be offered at several partnering locations throughout June. A partnership with Beaufort County Health Department will also support a Moderna COVID-19 clinic at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church located on HWY 264 between Pitt and Beaufort Counties. The vaccine is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required. Walk-ins are welcome at all sites. To date, the following clinics are planned:

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church

1095 Allen Road, Greenville, NC

Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 9:00, am – 4:00 pm

1095 Allen Road, Greenville, NC Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 9:00, am – 4:00 pm Jarvis United Methodist Church, Taft Christian Life Center

510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC

Friday, June 11 2021 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC Friday, June 11 2021 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm St. Peter’s Catholic Church

2700 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC

Friday, June 11, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

2700 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC Friday, June 11, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Triumph Missionary Baptist Church

(Partnership between Pitt and Beaufort County Health Departments)

7874 US 264 Highway, Washington, NC

Friday, June 11, 2021, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

(Partnership between Pitt and Beaufort County Health Departments) 7874 US 264 Highway, Washington, NC Friday, June 11, 2021, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Jackie Robinson Baseball League Opening Day

(Partnership with West Greenville Health Council)

Thomas Foreman Park/Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash Street, Greenville, NC

Sunday June 13, 2021, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Individuals will need to enter each site to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.

Each clinic will only offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine given 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older. These clinics are being offered to individuals aged 18 years or older, who need either a first dose or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Individuals, who are seeking a second dose, must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics.

Along with the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onsite at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC by both appointment and walk-in basis, Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, excluding holidays. Individuals must enter the building for both appointments and walk-in services.

Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment to receive the vaccine onsite at Pitt County Health Department, can visit the Pitt County Government website at www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler.

Beaufort County Health Department offers the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccine on Tuesdays & Wednesdays, via drive-through, from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. To make an appointment to receive the vaccine at Beaufort County Health Department, visit https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21631584, or call 252-940-6150.

For more information regarding future COVID-19 community clinics, or to request to host a “Bringing Summer Back” clinic, call the Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2300.